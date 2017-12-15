Amazon to start selling Google Chromecast and Apple TV on its platform

Last week we had reported that Google was blocking its video streaming application YouTube from two Amazon exclusive devices further criticizing the online retailer for not selling Google hardware.

Now in a drastic turn of events, Amazon has announced that it will soon start selling Google products like the Chromecast on its platform. Previously in October 2015 Amazon had banned the sale of Google's home entertainment devices.

While the feud between Google and Amazon has been going on several years as they have ratcheted up the competition with each other it now looks like the popular e-commerce platform is now putting out a gesture of reconciliation with the tech giants.

The decision to start selling Google Chromecast comes just days after Google said it would pull YouTube support from the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Show. And as we know YouTube is the world's most popular video-sharing service. It seems Amazon was threatened and thus been rethinking its partnership with Google.

"I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast," Amazon will sell one variant of the Apple TV 4th generation, two variants of the Apple TV 4K, as well as the Chromecast and the Chromecast Ultra. All the five models are currently not available but are expected to go on sale shortly," an Amazon spokesperson told CNET in a statement.

"We are in productive discussions with Amazon to reach an agreement for the benefit of our mutual customers. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon," a Google spokesperson told Reuters. Besides, Google also might rethink its decision and allow Fire TV owners to keep YouTube in the end.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Apple have already come to an agreement earlier this year when it was announced Prime Video would come to Apple TV. Things are changing with Google as well and we hope that the two giants will be easing the escalating tensions between them.