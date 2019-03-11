ENGLISH

    Ambrane announces portable Bluetooth speaker BT 2900 at Rs 2,499

    Ambrane added a new Bluetooth speaker to its audio portfolio of the company. Here are the full details of the speaker which you should consider before buying.

    By
    |

    Ambrane mobile accessories maker is known for its Power Banks, and now for strengthens its audio portfolio the company has launched new Bluetooth Wireless Speaker 'BT 2900' that comes in metal finish bottom with a stylish moon shaped design.

    Ambrane announces portable Bluetooth speaker BT 2900 at Rs 2,499

     

    Users can enjoy music streaming on wireless speakers with a range of 10 meters. The BT 2900 Bluetooth speakers come with bassy lows and high Trebles. The speaker also includes precisely positioned drivers at 5W powerful stereo Output that brings crystal clear sound without echoes or distortion - even at max volume.

    Under the hood, the Ambrane BT 2900 is fueled by non-removable 1200 mAh battery which provides a playback time of up to 6 hours of continuous play in one charge according to the company. The speaker also comes with FM radio and microSD card support so even if your devices are down your stream music from other sources.

    The newly launched Bluetooth speakers are truly handy with a strap which is easy to control operations like Play/pause, call function and Mode change buttons. The speaker also comes with a built-in microphone which allows you to take calls directly on the speaker.

    Speaking on the addition to Audio Category, Ashok Rajpal, Director Ambrane India says, "We aim to launch over 10 new products in audio Category in next 3 Months, each of the products is designed keeping in mind the Millennial Generation. With the newest BT2900, we define advanced craftsmanship, redefined elegance and performance in all - in - one"

    Designed in Grey Black, the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless speaker is now available with leading retail and e-commerce stores across India at Rs 2,499.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
