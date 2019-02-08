Ambrane introduces its noise Isolation, wireless headphone for Rs 1,999

Ambrane India is one of the known brands in India when it comes to mobile accessories. The company is known for manufacturing Power Banks, but it is slowly expanding its wireless category of headphone also. Now the company has launched its latest 'WH - 5600' Wireless Headphones.

"A stylish headphone with a complete package of wireless comfort and advanced high-end chipset boasting sound to a new level of listening experience," the company claims.

It comes with a robust design and leather covered headband's appealing guise. The headphone houses an enhanced digital amplifier that cancels every other ambient noise promising the highly redefined acoustic experience. The WH-5600 delivers cinematic surround sound to immerse you in whatever you're watching or listening to. Its sports Ø 32 mm dome drivers which are responsible for delivering deep bass and a wide frequency range.

Moreover, the headphone comes with a Fast Charging feature, and the company claims that it takes up to 90 minutes for a full charge. The headphones are capable of delivering up to 8 hours of battery life in a single charge thanks to the 250 mAh battery.

Under the hood, it features the latest version of Bluetooth integrated into WH-5600, which allow users to play music from any corner of the room, of about 10 meters of range. You can also receive calls with control buttons, along with the built-in microphone. It comes with an amazing frequency range and high-quality drivers, which allow you to have a smooth user experience.

The product is already available in leading retail and e-commerce stores across India. You can grab the headphones for Rs 1,999 only.