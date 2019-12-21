ENGLISH

    Ambrane Launches ANB 83 Affordable Wireless Headphones At Rs. 999

    Ambrane has announced its latest wireless neckband earphones ANB 83 in India. The earphones are launched with a price tag of Rs. 999 and are available via e-commerce site Amazon India and Ambrane's official website.

    Ambrane Launches ANB 83 Affordable Wireless Headphones At Rs. 999

     

    The company claims that the neckband stays in even while doing outdoor activities like running, cycling, exercising and more. The earphone comes with the magnetic earbuds which also prevents wire tangling.

    Besides, it also comes with the voice assistant support with Google and Siri, users can trigger the voice assistant directly from the earphones. On the connectivity front, the ANB 83 uses the Bluetooth 5.0 which is capable of delivering coverage of up to 10 meters.

    Under the hood, the wireless neckband comes with a non-removable Li-ion battery with power management technology. The company claims that the headset is capable of offering eight hours of music playtime.

    It is equipped with the multi-function button, which will allow users to control music playlist, volume, and it also enables hands-free calling with noise cancellation technology. The company is also said to extend its existing neckband range very soon and add three new products in this category.

    

    Meanwhile, Anker has also launched its latest wireless speaker Icon in India. The speaker Icon comes with a detachable strap which makes it easier to hang and play anywhere as per users' requirement. The wireless speaker is launched with a price tag of Rs. 4,999.

     

    The device comes with IP67 certification which makes it water-resistant and dustproof. The company claims that it is capable of delivering 12 hours of music playback time in a single charge. Moreover, users can also link two Icons together for better performance.

    The Anker speaker Icon is available in black and orange color options. The wireless speaker is up for sale on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
