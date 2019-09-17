Ambrane Launches WH-83 Wireless Headphones For Rs. 1,199 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Ambrane, the accessories maker brand known for its wide range of Power Banks, has announced the launch of its WH83 over-the-ear wireless headphones. The company has launched the Bluetooth headphones for Rs. 1,199 for the Indian consumers.

Ambrane WH-83 Features

The WH-83 headphones feature a foldable design with a matte finish. The company claims that the matte-finished exterior comes with a scratch-resistant design. The wireless headphone sports a 40mm drivers which also comes with a noise cancellation technology.

As far as the battery is concerned, the WH-83 comes with a 130mAh non-removable battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering a battery life of 4 to 5 hours, and a standby battery life of 15 hours in a single full charge.

On the connectivity front, the wireless headphone comes equipped with the latest 5.0 Bluetooth which delivers connectivity of up to 10 meters. User can also connect two devices simultaneously (both the devices must be having the same version).

Besides, the WH-83 also comes equipped with a built-in microphone. Meanwhile, on the right ear-cup, the company offers a multi-function button which can be used for receiving and rejecting calls. User can also use the volume rockers to control the volume of the device and skip music tracks.

Apart from all these features, the WH83 also supports SD card and AUX slot along with built-in FM Radio which will allow users to enjoy music on the go.

The Ambrane WH-83 wireless headphones are available for sale in black color option. If you are interested in the device then you can get it on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India.

Best Mobiles in India