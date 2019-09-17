Just In
- 33 min ago Jays m-Seven Truly Wireless Earbuds With 9.5 Hours Battery Life Launched For Rs. 8,999
-
- 1 hr ago Digitek DBE008 Wireless Neckband Review: Average Audio But Decent Build Quality
- 2 hrs ago Vivo True Wireless Earphone Announced: Specifications And Pricing
- 2 hrs ago Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WIFI System Review: Outstanding Performance Backed By Strong Signals
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Kangana Ranaut Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Beautiful Glittering Sari At An Award Show
- Sports Sunil Gavaskar raises funds for over 600 child heart surgeries during his USA tour
- Movies Kiara Advani Is A Busy Bee; South Cinema Finding It Hard To Get Her Dates?
- News Indo-US ties on upward trajectory: Jaishankar ahead of PM’s US visit
- Automobiles Petrol & Diesel Prices In India To Increase Due To Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabian Oil Fields
- Finance Gold And Silver Prices In India Relapse
- Education NIOS Admit Card Released For Class 10 And 12 Sep/Oct 2019 Board Exam
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Ambrane Launches WH-83 Wireless Headphones For Rs. 1,199 In India
Ambrane, the accessories maker brand known for its wide range of Power Banks, has announced the launch of its WH83 over-the-ear wireless headphones. The company has launched the Bluetooth headphones for Rs. 1,199 for the Indian consumers.
Ambrane WH-83 Features
The WH-83 headphones feature a foldable design with a matte finish. The company claims that the matte-finished exterior comes with a scratch-resistant design. The wireless headphone sports a 40mm drivers which also comes with a noise cancellation technology.
As far as the battery is concerned, the WH-83 comes with a 130mAh non-removable battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering a battery life of 4 to 5 hours, and a standby battery life of 15 hours in a single full charge.
On the connectivity front, the wireless headphone comes equipped with the latest 5.0 Bluetooth which delivers connectivity of up to 10 meters. User can also connect two devices simultaneously (both the devices must be having the same version).
Besides, the WH-83 also comes equipped with a built-in microphone. Meanwhile, on the right ear-cup, the company offers a multi-function button which can be used for receiving and rejecting calls. User can also use the volume rockers to control the volume of the device and skip music tracks.
Apart from all these features, the WH83 also supports SD card and AUX slot along with built-in FM Radio which will allow users to enjoy music on the go.
The Ambrane WH-83 wireless headphones are available for sale in black color option. If you are interested in the device then you can get it on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India.
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,964
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,989
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
15,000
-
7,070
-
8,655