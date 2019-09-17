ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ambrane Launches WH-83 Wireless Headphones For Rs. 1,199 In India

    By
    |

    Ambrane, the accessories maker brand known for its wide range of Power Banks, has announced the launch of its WH83 over-the-ear wireless headphones. The company has launched the Bluetooth headphones for Rs. 1,199 for the Indian consumers.

    Ambrane Launches WH-83 Wireless Headphones For Rs. 1,199 In India

     

    Ambrane WH-83 Features

    The WH-83 headphones feature a foldable design with a matte finish. The company claims that the matte-finished exterior comes with a scratch-resistant design. The wireless headphone sports a 40mm drivers which also comes with a noise cancellation technology.

    As far as the battery is concerned, the WH-83 comes with a 130mAh non-removable battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering a battery life of 4 to 5 hours, and a standby battery life of 15 hours in a single full charge.

    On the connectivity front, the wireless headphone comes equipped with the latest 5.0 Bluetooth which delivers connectivity of up to 10 meters. User can also connect two devices simultaneously (both the devices must be having the same version).

    Besides, the WH-83 also comes equipped with a built-in microphone. Meanwhile, on the right ear-cup, the company offers a multi-function button which can be used for receiving and rejecting calls. User can also use the volume rockers to control the volume of the device and skip music tracks.

    Apart from all these features, the WH83 also supports SD card and AUX slot along with built-in FM Radio which will allow users to enjoy music on the go.

    The Ambrane WH-83 wireless headphones are available for sale in black color option. If you are interested in the device then you can get it on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: ambrane headphone accessories news
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue