Android 8 Oreo update is now available for the Xiaomi Mi Box 4

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4 is a smart setup box, which can convert a standard television into a smart television, which was originally launched in China, with the Android 7 Nougat operating system with minimal custom UI elements on the top. Xiaomi has finally rolled out a new firmware for the Mi Box 4, which will update the Mi Box 4 to the latest Android Oreo OS.

How to install the update?

Connect the Xiaomi Mi Box 4 to a Wi-Fi connection and go to setting, about device and press on system update to install the latest software from Xiaomi. Do note that the update is based on Android 8 Oreo, not the Android 8.1 Oreo. The update is around 620 MB and it might take anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour depending on your Wi-Fi speeds.

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4 offers an interesting set of features, that no other streaming device does (at least at this price point). In terms of design, it looks like a compact setup box, which connects with your television using an HDMI cable. The device does offer a USB type-A port and an old school AV port to connect it with the older television sets, which does not have an HDMI port.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 specifications

Mi Box 4 the device gets a fresh white coating but it does retain the square-shaped design. It is powered by an Amlogic S905L quad-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor with a 3+2 core Mali-45 GPU. The device offers 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include AV interface port, HDMI port, and a USB port.

The device supports 4K HDR Ultra HD quality content, h.265 hardware decoding and support for Dolby + DTS audio output. It measures 1.6cm in thickness and weighs 145 grams. Mi Box 4 comes with an artificial intelligence technology and is integrated with specially designed PatchWall system which enables users to search for keywords, open applications, check the weather as well as calendar, amongst others. The box also supports intelligent error correction and supports voice-activated smart appliances.