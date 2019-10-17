Anker Launches PowerCore Select 10,000mAh Power Bank for Rs. 999

ENGLISH

    Anker has launched another addition to its range of power bank called the PowerCore Select 10000mAh in India. It is a portable charger in a compact form factor which comes with 2 USB-A ports for charging two devices simultaneously. Besides it also features power IQ technology, VoltageBoost and MultiProtect Technology which ensures the safety of your device. Here are the details:

    Anker announces the PowerCore Select 10,000mAh Power Bank with a price tag of Rs. 1999 in India. It comes with multi protect safety system and compatible with all the devices. The company claims that the PowerCore 10000 is compact and light which will allow users to carry it on the go.

    According to the company it is capable of charging a phone over three times and tablets once. It comes in a matte finish and blue LED indicators to display battery level.

    Moreover, it supports the high speed charging with the help pf PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps.

    Anker claims that the device is capable of charging non-Quick Charge devices faster than usual. The is capable of charging devices 3x faster than other portable chargers of this capacity. It also comes with BIS certification, the power bank is equipped with advanced safety features that assure maximum device safety.

    The newly launched Anker PowerCore Select 10,000Mah Power Bank is available in black color option. If you are interested in the device then you can purchase it via Amazon India. The PowerCore Select is up for sale at Rs. 999, under the sale the e-commerce website is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI transactions.

