    Anker launches Soundbuds Verve Wired Earphones For Rs. 1,199 In India

    By
    |

    Anker has expanded its portfolio of headphones with the launch of its latest Soundbuds Verve wired earphones with a built-in microphone. The newly launched earphones are launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,199.

    The earphone comes in steel sleek silver, cool grey and white option, and will be available for sale via e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon Indian, as well as offline retail stores. Besides, the company is also offering a warranty of 18 months.

    Anker Soundbuds Verse Specifications

    Soundbuds Verve comes with a built-in microphone which allows users to attend calls from the earphone. According to the company, the earphone comes with silicone ear tips to ensure a better fit. It also sports a noise isolation design which is capable of reducing external noise during the music playback.

    The company claims that the Soundbuds Verve is designed with an extra-tough wire which uses aluminium alloy body. The entire length of the cable is designed and made with a thermoplastic which makes it durable. The company claims that the earphone is capable of withstanding over 15,000 bends.

    The earphone is equipped with 10mm composite drivers on both the earbuds. Besides, the Soundbuds Verve is equipped with built-in remote along with the microphone. The functional button allows users to switch between music and calls, change music tracks, and receive calls directly from the device. On the connectivity part, the earphones offer a 3.5mm audio jack which is compatible with smartphone, laptop, and computer.

    Meanwhile, if you are looking for something more affordable earphones then you can also check out the new pTron earbuds which the company has recently launched in the Indian market.

    The company has launched its latest true wireless earbuds called the pTron Bassbuds Lite. The newly launched earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 899. It comes with 10mm dynamic drives on both the earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company also claims that the device is capable of delivery battery life of six hours in one single charge.

    anker earphones accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 17:19 [IST]
