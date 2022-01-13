Just In
Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS Earphones Launched In India; Price & Specifications
Life Note 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Wednesday (Jan 12) by Soundcore by Anker. Active noise cancellation (ANC), a Gaming Mode, and Bass Up Technology are few of the features on the audio accessory. According to the manufacturer, these earphones might last up to 35 hours on a single charge.
The earbuds have a discover feature that allows customers to locate their earbuds if they go misplaced. The Soundcore Life Note 3 earbuds are water-resistant to IPX5 standards.
Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 Specifications
The Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS earphones offer small, ergonomic earbuds that are charged by a glossy shell with a carbon fiber pattern finish. They come with bespoke 11mm composite drivers and exclusive Bass Up Technology, which is said to enhance bass in real-time. The Soundcore app can be used to operate the earbuds, which allows users to create an EQ profile and select from 22 preset equalizer settings.
The Soundcore by Anker earphones includes multi-mode active noise cancellation, which is supposed to sync noise cancellation with the location for a better listening experience. The Soundcore app allows users to switch between Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes. Transparency Modes are also available on the Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS earphones: full, vocal, and enhanced vocal.
Furthermore, the Soundcore Life Note 3 earbuds contain six microphones, which, when combined with an innovative algorithm to tune out extraneous noises, claim to provide a crisp calling experience. Gaming mode, which can be set via the Soundcore app for an immersive audio experience, is one of the earphones' USPs.
The 'Find my headset' option can also be used to locate a misplaced earphone. When the app is engaged, the misplaced earbud will make a loud noise to aid in its recovery.
The Life Note 3 earbuds, according to Soundcore, can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. They have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and can be fully charged in three hours.
Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 Price And Availability
The Soundcore Life Note 3 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 7,999 in India. The Soundcore by Anker earphones come in a black color option and can be purchased on Flipkart.
