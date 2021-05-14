Apple AirPods 3 Could Launch On May 18 Alongside Apple Music HiFi Plan News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Rumors about the Apple AirPods 3 are floating on the internet for several days. The next-gen AirPods was supposed to launch at the Spring Loaded event where the new iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV, and the AirTag were introduced. However, the latest development now claims the AirPods 3 is launching this month.

The new leak comes via YouTuber Luke Miani (by AppleTrack), claiming the AirPods 3 are already ready to ship and will launch via a press release on May 18. Alongside, Apple is also rumored to announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan on the same day.

As of now, there is no official word on this. However, earlier this month, another report suggested that the new AirPods will launch in the coming weeks. Besides, a publication named Hits Daily Double also claimed that Apple could introduce the Apple Music HiFi plan along with the next-gen AirPods.

Moreover, there is a chance Apple might only introduce the HiFi plan on May 18 as earlier Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the AirPods 3 will not enter mass production until the third quarter of this year. So, there is also a chance the Apple AirPods 3 will launch by end of this year. We can't surely comment anything on the Apple AirPods 3 launch at this moment.

Apple AirPods 3: What We Know So Far

Going by the leaked renders from 52Audio, the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 will look similar as the AirPod Pro. It is also expected to come with a shorter stem and a rectangular charging case. Further, the next-gen AirPods is rumored to include the same H1 chip similar to the AirPods 2.

Besides, we can expect better battery life and several upgrade features compared to the previous model. However, the Apple AirPods 3 is said to not include Active Noise Cancellation or the Transparency Mode.

Apple AirPods 3: Expected Price

The upcoming Apple AirPods 3 is expected to fall under Rs. 15,000. If the rumors appear to true, the missing of ANC can be a drawback for the AirPods 3 in this price range as we are now getting the Active Noise Cancellation feature at low-price headphones.

