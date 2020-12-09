Apple AirPods Max Wireless ANC Headphones Officially Announced: What does It Offer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Apple forayed into the wireless audio segment with the launch of AirPods back in December 2016. The company was amongst the first to bring the concept of the TWS earbuds to the table. Now, the company has expanded the lineup of its audio products. The latest offering by the brand in this category is the AirPods Max. The over-the-ear headphones have been announced to rival the premium players such as Sony and others. The headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation and are up for pre-orders already.

Apple AirPods Max Specification And Features

The AirPods Max comes with an over-the-head wireless design with a metallic headband. The earcups are big and have a rotatable design with memory foam padding. The headphones have a set of physical keys which include a dedicated noise cancellation key and an Apple Watch digital crown. The latter will allow you to make adjustments to the audio and control media playback.

The AirPods Max packs 40-mm dynamic drivers which are complemented by a dual neodymium ring magnet motor. This is said to aid the headphones with low distortion and deliver high-resolution audio output. The headphones are loaded with features that will enhance the audio listening experience.

Besides the ANC support, the headphones feature adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and transparency mode. The company has used an H1 chipset with 10 audio cores. Additionally, the AirPods Max will ship with a 'Smart Case'. Once the pair is inside the case it switches into an ultra-low power state. In this mode, the battery retains longer than usual. Speaking of the battery, the company hasn't specified the capacity but claims a backup of up to 20 hours.

Apple AirPods Max Price And Sale

The Apple AirPods Max is announced for $549 which is around Rs. 40,000 in India. The headphones have gone up for pre-orders in the US. The color option available is green, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and silver. It will be available starting December 15. The company is yet to reveal its global availability.

