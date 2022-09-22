Apple AirPods Pro Available Gets Massive Discount on Flipkart; Check Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is already live for the Flipkart Plus members. It is offering enticing deals and discounts on a slew of products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and more. Other Apple products that got a huge discount include the 2nd generation Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case and the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) Discount on Flipkart

The first generation Apple AirPods Pro that went official for Rs. 24,900 is now available at a massive discount of Rs. 9,000. Buyers can get the AirPods Pro for Rs. 15,900 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This accessory uses an H1 chip and supports active noise cancellation to block ambient noise. The is also a Transparency mode to simultaneously listen to music and the environment. This pair of earbuds has a vent system to reduce discomfort and equalize pressure.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen Discount on Flipkart

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, which is listed for Rs. 14,900 on the online retailer's site will be available at a discount of around Rs. 4,000. Eventually, buyers can get this accessory at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999.

The Apple AirPods 2nd gen model was launched in 2019. It is powered by an H1 chip and features custom audio architecture. The TWS earbuds will automatically turn on and pair with the device and allow seamless switching between connected Apple devices. The USP of this accessory is its ability to offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

In addition to this, there will be a 5% cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank card for the purchase. Also, buyers who pay for the products using an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank debit or credit card will get an additional 10% instant discount. There is a no-cost EMI payment option as well.

Apple recently announced that its new products will be available at a discounted price in India on September 26. The company remains tight-lipped on the exact deals and offers one can avail. Last year, Apple gave away free AirPods on the purchase of new iPhones.

