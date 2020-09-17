ENGLISH

    Apple AirPods Studio Images Leaked; New Sports Fabric Finish Tipped

    By
    |

    Apple recently took the center stage to its new products and software updates. A new Twitter post claims the Apple AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, is reportedly in the making. The tweet further reveals images of the alleged 'Sport' variant of the AirPods that comes with a mesh design.

    Apple AirPods Studio Images Leaked

     

    Apple AirPods Studio Images Revealed

    Previously, a report from Bloomberg noted that Apple is working on two variants of the over-ear headphones. One is the premium version that includes 'leather-like fabrics', and the other is a sports version that is a 'fitness-focused model' and uses 'lighter, breathable materials with small perforations.

    The images that have surfaced on Twitter showcase the alleged sports version dubbed AirPods Studio. From the looks of it, the image syncs with the description from Bloomberg, which also highlights the retro look on the over-shaped ear cups on the headphones. A swivel module and a headband connected via thin, metal arms were also reported.

    What's more, the rumored AirPods Studio will also be custom-made with a modular design. The effect is that users can get the AirPods to adapt to them by swapping the magnetic ear pads and detaching the headbands. This also indicates that the ear pads and the headband can be altered with leather for a more premium finish.

    Apple AirPods Studio: What To Expect

    The new AirPods have been running the rumor mill for a while now. Several reports have highlighted features like head and neck detection - where the audio playback will play or pause automatically depending on where the earpads are - a feature similar to the AirPods now. It is also said to include custom-made equalizer settings, and so on.

     

    Rumors also speculate the Apple AirPods Studio could cost around USD 349 (around Rs. 25,599). The company hasn't officially confirmed the AirPods Studio and it's also unclear if it will release it to the public either. However, there are still a couple more months left before 2020 ends and Apple could debut the new AirPods Studio by then, along with the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.

    Read More About: news airpods apple headphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
