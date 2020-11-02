Apple Chooses Daily Objects To Manufacture Accessories For Home Office Collection News oi-Priyanka Dua

Daily Objects that manufactures accessories for Apple has now received an order from the latter for its Home Office collection. Besides, the company is planning to bring new products line up in the coming months.

During an interaction with Gizbot, Pankaj Garg- CEO and Founder of Daily Objects shared some details about the company's future plans and the expected revenue for this financial year. "We have recently secured an order from Apple for our leather desk mat, watch and iPhone stand, laptop and tablet stand, and other accessories." He added, "We will be delivering these products in Apple's 50 stores."

Garg also shared that the company is likely to garner Rs. 42 crore revenue this financial year on the back of upcoming products. "We have managed to garner Rs. 24 crore revenue during the last financial year, but now we are looking at Rs. 42 crore revenue as we are planning to bring exclusive patent design, products in home offices, and in lifestyle."

Offline Plans Of Daily Objects

Apart from the revenue expectation, Garg informed us that the company has delayed its plans to go offline due to Covid-19, and now it is investing in the digital platform. He also said that it is aggressively pushing its products through websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. Additionally, the plans to bring other products in the coming months.

Daily Object has recently announced the launch of the cover cases of the iPhone 12 series. The premium cover cases are already available in the market at Rs. 1,199, while tempered glass is priced between Rs. 699 to Rs. 899. The company has also launched a UV sterilizer, which allows you to disinfect all gadgets, including smartphones. UV sterilization is specially made for sterilizing hospital rooms and other medical equipment.

Best Mobiles in India