Apple Discloses New Details Of AirPower Wireless Charging Pad

Apple officially cancelled the AirPower wireless charging pad in March 2019 after several arguments that it couldn't reach its level.According to a report, the Apple AirPower wirelesscharging pad might launch by the end of this year or 2021. Wealready know that the AirPower is still under development, andexpect to get a peek of the product soon.

The AirPower was a WI-FI charging pad that helps to simultaneously charge iPhone, Apple Watch and other Qi-supported products.

It was unveiled at the iPhone X event but Apple did not disclose much about the AirPower at that time. Now, after one year, it shows that the AirPower is not worthless.

Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, Dan Riccio officially cancelled the AirPower. The company apologized to those customers who were looking forward to this AirPower launch.

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech has posted an image of the AirPower based on the prototype image that was leaked. In a tweet, Jon Prosser said that the team is now looking at solutions that could add fewer coils with less overlap and using the Apple A11 chipset to handle the heat.

The Lighting cable will go on the right side, but the AirPower should have a different port, with USB Type-C. Apple should launch the new-designed AirPower in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021 if everything happens as planned. The AirPower is said to be priced Rs 19,100 approximately.

The AirPower wireless charger was seen as another step from Apple in a bid tomake the iPhones port-less. For this dream to succeed, the price of the AirPower and AirPods will have to go down if the company wants to attract customers.

The rumor also claims that this year's iPhone 12 will feature a design that is similar to the latest iPads. According to a report, there will be a total of four models including two low-cost and two high-cost iPhone 11 Pro successors.

