Apple maintains big lead in global smartwatch market: Strategy Analytics

Samsung shipped 2.4 million smartwatches worldwide and captured 13 percent global smartwatch market share in Q4 2018, rising strongly from 5 percent market share a year ago.

Apple Watch maintained the first position with 51 percent global smartwatch market share, while Samsung jumped to second place, overtaking Fitbit and Garmin, as per a new report by Strategy Analytics.

The global smartwatch shipments hit an all-time high of 45.0 million units in full-year 2018. Apple shipped 9.2 million smartwatches globally in Q4 2018 -- rising 18 percent from 7.8 million units in Q4 2017.

"Apple's global smartwatch market share slipped to 51 percent this quarter, down from 67 percent a year ago. Apple Watch is losing market share to Samsung and Fitbit, whose rival smartwatch portfolios and retail presence have improved significantly in the past year," said Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics.

Fitbit captured 13 percent global smartwatch market share in Q4 2018, tripling from 4 percent in Q4 2017.

"Combined together, Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin are the big four players, accounting for 8 in 10 of all smartwatches shipped worldwide," Mawston added. According to Steven Waltzer, Industry Analyst at Strategy Analytics, Samsung is once again the world's second largest smartwatch brand.

"Its new Galaxy Watch proved popular in North America and Asia," he added. "Smartwatch growth is soaring, as consumers seek to accessorize their smartphones and bring digital connectivity to their wrists," he added.

Garmin held the fourth position and captured 6 percent worldwide smart watch market share during Q4 2018, holding steady from 6 percent a year ago.