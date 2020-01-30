ENGLISH

    Apple Might Launch AirPods 3 In The Second Half Of This Year

    There are many rumors going on Apple AirPods 3 launch. Now, a new report claims that the company will launch its AirPods 3 in the second half of this year. Interestingly, ever since Apple launched its AirPods, almost all companies are coming up with their wireless earbuds.

    The AirPods are expected to launch in the second half of 2020, and it is likely to feature water resistance, reports Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. This is the first time that the company is launching its earbuds with a water resistance feature.

    The report reveals that the upcoming AirPods 3 is likely to available by the holiday season of this year. This also means that Apple is trying hard to fulfill its consumer needs. Furthermore, the company will manufacture many earbuds in 2020, the report added.

    Apple Upcoming Products: Details

    In fact, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the company will launch two earbuds in 2020. He said one will come with a new design and the other one will have a noise cancellation feature. However, there is no further information about the upcoming product.

    On the other hand, Kuo intimated that the company will bring five products this year. It includes iPad Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPhone. The company is planning to launch AirTags and a charging mat. Meanwhile, Apple CEO has recently mentioned about India, during its investor call, as its products are doing good in the country.

    "We had double-digit growth in many developed markets, including the U.S., the UK, France, and Singapore, and also grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, Mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO was quoted by Economic Times. Furthermore, the Apple CEO is planning to come to India in the second half of this year, as the company is likely to roll out its online store in the country.

    Read More About: apple
    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
