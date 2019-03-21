Apple's new Airpods vs old Airpods: Which one you should buy

Design

The design of new AirPods is similar to the original AirPods except for the LED light included at the front of the charging case. This light will indicate the charging level of the AirPods when you kept them on Qi-compatible charging mat. The first generation charging case was having this LED in the middle of the lid where the earbuds were placed for charging.

Processor

The new Apple AirPods make use of new proprietary chip known as the H1, whereas the previous model of AirPods runs on W1 chip. Both the chip are capable of on-tap pairing process, but the company claims that the new version of AirPods chip is 1.5 times faster than the original ones. The H1 chip is also responsible for better stable wireless connection to devices like iPhones and iPads.

Siri accessible

Siri is always favourite for all the iPhone users, with new H1 chip the company has introduced the latest feature through which you can invoke Siri while wearing your AirPods on. The first-generation AirPods also have the ability to invoke Siri but for that users were supposed to tap twice on the earbuds.

However, the new AirPods allows you to just say "Hey Siri" and talk to the personal assistant. This including is done for people who are extremely busy and can't use the phone to change tracks or make calls all the time.

Battery

Apple's newly launched AirPods comes with the same battery life as the previous model. The Company claims that it is capable of delivering 5 hours of battery in a single charge and over 24 hours in the charging case.

The company claims the second-gen AirtPods are capable of delivering 50 per cent more talking backup because of the new H1 chip. New AirPods can give 2 hours of talk time in one charge.

Price

Currently, the Apple AirPods (original) is available for sale with the price tag of $159. The newly launched AirPods also starts with the same price point but now customers have the option of purchasing the earbuds with the Wireless Charging Case at $199. This makes it cheaper because if you go for the previous version you need to buy the wireless charger separately.

Moreover, if you already have the original AirPods then you can buy the Wireless Charging case at $75. The wireless charging case also comes with a lightning port so you can use it as per your preference.

You can grab the newly launched AirPods on company's official e-store and Apple Stores from March 26, 2019. Do note that the first generation AirPods are removed from Apple's website, but you can still get it from other e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.