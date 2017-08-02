Apple unable to meet the strong level of demand for Airpods: Tim Cook

Apple announced today that it is unable to meet demand and supply balance for its one of the most popular and critically acclaimed product the AirPods.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook announced that the production capacity for the product has been notched up but the high level of demand is making it hard for the company to supply the product in the market.

Tim Cook stated, "We're also seeing an incredible enthusiasm for AirPods. 98 percent customer satisfaction based on Creative Strategy's survey. We have increased production capacity for AirPods and are working very hard to get them to customers as quickly as we can, but we are still not able to meet the strong level of demand."

Apple AirPods retail for a price of $159 in the US and approximately Rs. 16,000 in India. This wireless ingenuity features a wonderful design that is appreciated by critiques all over the globe.

However, since its launch, the supplies for AirPods have been constrained and the time set by Apple for the product to finally reach consumers is six weeks in the US. The time frame is for consumers who order the product through online Apple Store. Offline retailers and Apple Retail Stores, on the other hand, receive supplies from time to time.

Apple removed the 3.5 mm jack from its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and users cannot listen to music using wired earphones while charging the device. AirPods do offer a great alternative to wired earphone and even support functions more than what a wireless headphone does.