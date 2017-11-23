Astrum India launches foldable Bluetooth headset at Rs. 4,990

Astrum India has launched a new foldable Bluetooth headset in the market. Dubbed as "HT600 Leather Headset" the headphones are priced at Rs. 4,990 and comes with a unique feature.

Talking about the key highlight of this headset is that it features an updated twist folding design which allows for compact storage. While it aims to save space the headset also comes with its own hard shell case and a pouch.

As for the features, HT600 Leather Headset comes with Bluetooth Version 4.0 and allows the device to pair up with two mobile phones at one time. In addition, the headset also has built-in NFC Technology and the company claims that the device provides a standby time of up to 96 hours and eight hours of listening music.

"The sound isolation technology, robust construction, and swiveling earcups guarantee you will enjoy good music for years to come," Manoj Kumar Pansari, CEO, Hong Kong-based Astrum Electronics, said in a statement.

The company's website says that the headset covers a distance of 10 meters. It weighs in at 40g and has a frequency response of 20-22000Hz.

While the details are a bit scarce, the company has said that "HT600 Leather Headset" is available across leading retail stores.