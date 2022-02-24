Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 With Anti-Bacterial Coating To Launch In India In May 2022 News oi-Vivek

Asus is said to launch a whole new range of wired and wireless mice in India. The Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 is one of those variants, which is an affordable mouse that comes with an anti-bacterial coating. The top case of the mouse has been treated with the special ASUS Antibacterial Guard, which is said to inhibit bacterial growth by 99 percent.

The Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 comes with a lot of unique features such as an easy-to-replace top panel. Do note that, the retail package actually includes an additional top panel. On top of that, the mouse also supports RF 2.4 and Bluetooth technology, offering dual wireless connectivity features.

Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Technologies

While most affordable wireless mice have a fixed DPI, the Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 does come with an adjustable DPI level with a dedicated button to do so. Do note that, the mouse offers a maximum DPI of 1600. Additionally, there is also a physical button to switch between Bluetooth and RF 2.4GHz mode. One can choose between 800, 1000, and 1600 DPI, depending on the use case.

The dual connectivity ensures that the Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 can be used with modern laptops that might not have a USB-A port and also with laptops that might not support Bluetooth technology. Do note that, the RF 2.4GHz will have slightly lower latency when compared to Bluetooth mode. This allows users to use the Marshmallow Mouse MD100 with two devices at the same time.

Asus claims that the mouse can offer up to 10-million clicks, and this is also a silent mouse, where the sound made by this mouse will be less than 20 decibels. The mouse is powered by a single AA-sized battery and it is said that a single battery should last for 12 months.

Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Price In India

The Asus Marshmallow Mouse MD100 will retail in India for Rs. 2,199 and will be available starting this May 2022. For the asking price, the Marshmallow Mouse MD100 seems to offer a lot of interesting features, especially for those, who want a mouse that is affordable, customizable, and also offers some sort of protection against germs.

Best Mobiles in India