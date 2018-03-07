Belkin expands accessories portfolio to Android smartphones

Google released Android Oreo Go in December, touting a lightweight version of Android that leaves twice the amount of space on storage-constrained, low-end smartphones. Android has changed the mobile technology in few past years and with the pace of smartphone evolution moving so fast, there's always something waiting in the wings of Belkin.

Mobile World Congress is the biggest mobile event of the year, seeing the launch of many of the top Android smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets, as well as seeing the emergence of the hottest new trends in the mobile industry.

Belkin has multiple such devices which can be used by Android phone users.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Belkin universal mobile charger The Belkin Universal Car Charger comes with a 1.2 Meter Micro-USB to USB cable, so you can charge your tablet or smartphone quickly. And because it's removable, the cable can be used anywhere--plug it into your laptop to charge and sync, or use your own car charger to charge on the go. Compatible with most tablets and smartphones with a Micro-USB port. The USB 2.0 Port is universal, so you can plug in any USB charging cable to charge a variety of different mobile devices at the fastest possible speed, including any brand smartphone, any brand tablet or any another mobile device. To begin charging, simply plug in the USB cable that came with your device (cable not included). BOOST UP Qi wireless charging pad This charger uses Qi-certified transmitting coils to deliver charge to your phone wirelessly. No need to plug in when it's time to power up, just lay your phone or other Qi-enabled devices onto the charging pad. When the LED indicator lights up, your device is charging. Netgear Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band WiFi router: Initial impressions MIXIT DuraTek USB-C cable DuraTek was forged from superior quality materials for ultimate durability. Kevlar fibers reinforce the inner wiring for added strength, abrasion-resistant nylon forms a tough outer jacket, and flexible insulation minimizes damage from friction. The strength created by these resilient ingredients is further enhanced by smart design details to reinforce the cable at its stress points. The external cable jacket is made from a premium and hard-wearing nylon. Double braiding is a technique used in rope making and gives maximum strength and added resilience.

