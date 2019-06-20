Belkin Announces Boost Charge USB-C Cables With Lightning Connector News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Belkin has announced the availability of the BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector for the India market. The new cable is the first 3rd party MFi certified and USB-IF certified USB-C cable with Lightning connector to be introduced in India.

The product supports Fast Charge for iPhone 8 or later products with an 18-watt or higher USB-C power adapter. This feature allows charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes or sync photos and videos to a USB-C enabled laptop. The added cable length of 1.2 meters which is 33% longer than standard USB cables with lightning connectors.

The BOOST↑CHARGE smart circuitry detects the connected device to deliver optimal charging, while universal charging protocols such as USB-A, Lightning connectors, and USB-C offer widespread compatibility.

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector is now available in India at Rs 2,499 from retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Amazon, Aptronix, and Imagine.

Belkin previously launched wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad is fine-tuned with Qi technology under the hood and is also able to charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices.

Belkin, which has brands like WeMo, Phyn and, most notably, Linksys under its belt, was acquired by Foxconn. The company shelled out $866 million as the final settlement, subject to approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Foxconn which was known for manufacturing iPhones will soon be powering some of the well-known routers and other accessories. Belkin, on the other hand, has been around 35 years and is well known for manufacturing wireless chargers, laptop docks, and smartphone cases.

Belkin acquired Linksys back in 2013. This will be a major shift for Foxconn, making it an owner of three major consumer brands from being a background manufacturing partner.

