Belkin launches 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar for iPhone X and iPhone 8, 8 Plus

Belkin has announced the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. The device plugs into the Lightning connector, offering a way for users to simultaneously charge their iPhone and listen to music using 3.5 mm headphone jack devices. This adapter also allows for data syncing through the Lightning connector as well as microphone and remote control on the headphone jack.

The Belkin 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar is compatible with headphones, speakers and other audio devices that connect via a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and is MFi certified. Along with the existing Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar consumers now have multiple ways to charge and listen at the same time.

Key features

Dual functionality so users can listen to 3.5 mm audio and charge iPhone simultaneously

Compatible with headphones, speakers, AUX cables and other devices with a 3.5 mm headphone jack

Supports optimal pass-through charging for iPhone

Supports remote and mic control on MFi certified 3.5 mm headphones

Supports syncing to transfer music and photos to and from MacBook

MFi certified to meet Apple specifications for use with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7and iPhone 7 Plus running iOS 9 or later

The new 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar is available for a price of Rs.4,999 on Amazon.in & Imagine Store.

Previously, the company launched a wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad is fine-tuned with Qi technology under the hood and is also able to charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices.

Belkin, which has brands like WeMo, Phyn and, most notably, Linksys under its belt, was recently acquired by Foxconn. The company shelled out $866 million as the final settlement, subject to approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Foxconn best known for manufacturing iPhones will soon be powering some of the well-known routers and other accessories. Belkin, on the other hand, has been around 35 years and is well known for manufacturing wireless chargers, laptop docks, and smartphone cases. The company acquired Linksys back in 2013. This will be a major shift for Foxconn, making it an owner of three major consumer brands from being a background manufacturing partner.