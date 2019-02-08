Beyerdynamic launched Soul BYRD in-ear headphones in India for Rs 6,999

Beyerdynamic has launched its latest lightweight in-ear headset called Soul BYRD in India. The company claims that the earphones come with an ultra-slim design which will not extend beyond the auricle and also not exert pressure on the ear even when the user is lying on their side.

The device comes with three-button remote with integrated microphone along with five silicone ear tips in XS, S, M, L and XL sizes which ensure a perfect fit. It also comes with extremely flexible and robust cable, which minimise the cable noise and stay in perfect shape when through daily use.

It comes with a frequency of 10-25.000 Hz, along with 3.5mm audio plug with 4 poles. Ear tips and cerumen protection are meant to be easily cleaned and replaced. The earphone also comes with an in-built microphone and in-line remote control, which allow you to take calls and play and pause the music track. The weight of the Soul BYRD is just 6grams.

You can grab the newly launched Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD for Rs 6,999. The newly launched earphones are available in India through Headphonezone.in and Amazon.in.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also working on a new Gear IconX true wireless earbuds. The company is said to launch the earbuds sometime this year, reports SamMobile. If the reports are to be believed, the updated IconX earbuds come with model number SM-R170.