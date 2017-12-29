Beyerdynamic launches Aventho Wireless premium high-quality headphones in India

Make it yours: following this motto, Audio company Beyerdynamic is transforming the sound of its headphones into a completely customized experience. As such the company has now announced the launch of Aventho Wireless headphones in India.

"In order to create a "tailor-made suit for the ears", Beyerdynamic is working together with Mimi Hearing Technologies. Mimi's sound customization technology allows for the creation of a personal listening profile tailored to a set of Beyerdynamic headphones. This profile is based on the soundcheck in the "Make it yours" (MIY) app and then uploaded directly to the headphones. Your favorite music never sounded so perfect: a new era for completely customized listening," the company notes in a media release.

Talking about the headphones, Aventho Wireless comes with aptXTM HD, aptXTM, AAC, SBC support with a transfer rate of up to 48 kHz / 24 Bit. The headphones use Bluetooth 4.2 protocol with the aptX HD codec from Qualcomm to enhance the audio experience. The company has claimed, "thanks to its excellent resolution and high dynamic range, aptX HD provides unique audiophile transmission and is the first choice for Android devices." Further, the headphones also support the AAC codec for iOS products.

The headphones make use of Tesla technology, and this has helped the company to achieve unsurpassed sound quality in the headphone sector. Tesla sound transducers are characterized by a strong magnetic driver and an extremely high-resolution playback without any tonal coloring. In the new Aventho wireless, the Tesla sound transducers are used to guarantee an extraordinary acoustic performance. "They enable unique richness of detail despite their compact size - and are therefore the perfect canvas for Mimi sound customization."

"With the Aventho wireless, Beyerdynamic has created a new mobile masterpiece "Made in Germany". Valuable materials and high-quality workmanship guarantee years of enjoyment. An attractive and functional design ensures that the latest model makes both an acoustic and visual statement for music lovers. Pivoting, closed earcups provide excellent insulation against ambient noise. This, combined with the comfortable cushioning, makes the Aventho wireless the perfect companion for long journeys," the company said.

As for the backup, the Aventho wireless has a powerful internal rechargeable battery that offers up to 20 hours of playing time and is also fitted with a microphone and can be used as a headset.

In addition, Beyerdynamic is also contributing towards healthy, fatigue-free listening with a tracking functionality with the help of an innovative "Sound Watching" app service that provides an overview of the user's listening habits on request and shows whether their ears need a rest. The "Sound Watching" function analyses playback volume and listening duration. It uses these two parameters to determine potential strain on the hearing. But that doesn't mean the tracking service has the last say: you as the music lover always remain in control.

The Beyerdynamic Aventho wireless headphones are available in stores and are priced at Rs. 24,999. The model comes in black and brown color options.