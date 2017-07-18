Beyerdynamic launches special edition DT 770 Pro for mobile devices

Beyerdynamic, the German acoustics brand based in Heilbronn has launched a special edition DT 770 Pro which is a high-quality headphone enhancement for smartphones, mobile music players, and notebooks.

Beyerdynamic has provided a sophisticated lineup of products since1981 that include DT 770, DT 880 and DT 990. These headphones have been a reliable piece of gizmo for professionals for decades. The headphones were used only in studio and stage settings until now.

Beyerdynamic hopes to adapt to the change and hence it has optimized its DT 770 Pro model making it compatible with the mobile device. Artists are drifting towards a trend of recording their work on the go which has created a requirement of sophisticated tech that also offers compatibility with latest smartphones and notebooks. Beyerdynamic has ventured in the direction to provide for such artists.

Moreover, the impedance of studio devices ranges between 80 to 250 ohms which is to much for mobile devices to handle. Beyerdynamic has thus provided an impedance of 32 ohms on the latest DT 770 Pro which makes it optimum for use across all the platforms.

The special edition version of DT 770 Pro is an enhanced version of an iconic studio equipment that is also branded as DT 770 Pro. This gives the mobile device optimized counterpart all the goods of the studio version of the gizmo. Beyerdynamics promises its users that the special edition version is as comfortable as the previous one. It also has a solid built and does not lose quality over time.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro comes for a price of Rs. 14,500 in India with 2 years of warranty. The headsets will be made available at qualified retail stores. Users can also choose to buy them directly from Baeyerdynamic's website www.beyerdynamic.com.