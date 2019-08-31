Blackshark 10,000mAh Power Bank Is A Must-Have Accessory For Gamers News oi-Rohit Arora

Blackshark is rapidly expanding its product lineup for avid gamers. After announcing the Blackshark 2 Pro gaming smartphone and Rookie Kit accessories in China, the Xiaomi-backed gaming company has now unveiled a game-themed power bank at 119 yuan, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,200 in INR.

The Blackshark theme-based power bank houses a 10,000 mAh battery cell and offers 18W two-way fast-charging support via two USB-A ports. A reversible Type-C port is also offered. As per the company, the power bank can refuel the Black Shark 2 Pro handset up to 47 percent in 30 minutes. The reversible USB Type-C port allows you to charge the power bank and other devices.

The game-themed look and feel and premium aesthetics make the new power bank a perfect accessory for avid gamers, especially for consumers who own a Blackshark gaming smartphone. Combined with the recently launched Blackshark Rookie Kit and the smartphone, the gamers can have the entire product lineup at their disposal.

Blackshark gaming phone on Gizbot.com, we are currently testing another Blackshark 2 gaming unit especially to experience the display and graphics perormance.Soon we will bring you a comprehensive performance overview of the smartphone with the Rookie kit.

Coming back to the power bank, it has the signature 'X' theme design and comes in a rugged armored body with silver wing protective coating. A green LED strip is placed in the center to show battery status of the power bank. Moreover, a green switch is also provided at the top surface to slow down the power bank's charging speed to avoid any damage to devices with smaller battery cells such as headphones and gamepads.

So far there's no official word on the availability of the power bank for the Indian market. However, we are expecting Blackshark to unveil the new accessory in the coming months as the company has become quite aggressive for the Indian market. You can check the product specifications and some high-resolution images at the company's official website.

