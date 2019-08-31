ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Blackshark 10,000mAh Power Bank Is A Must-Have Accessory For Gamers

    By
    |

    Blackshark is rapidly expanding its product lineup for avid gamers. After announcing the Blackshark 2 Pro gaming smartphone and Rookie Kit accessories in China, the Xiaomi-backed gaming company has now unveiled a game-themed power bank at 119 yuan, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,200 in INR.

    Blackshark 10,000mAh Power Bank Is A Must-Have Accessory For Gamers

     

    The Blackshark theme-based power bank houses a 10,000 mAh battery cell and offers 18W two-way fast-charging support via two USB-A ports. A reversible Type-C port is also offered. As per the company, the power bank can refuel the Black Shark 2 Pro handset up to 47 percent in 30 minutes. The reversible USB Type-C port allows you to charge the power bank and other devices.

    The game-themed look and feel and premium aesthetics make the new power bank a perfect accessory for avid gamers, especially for consumers who own a Blackshark gaming smartphone. Combined with the recently launched Blackshark Rookie Kit and the smartphone, the gamers can have the entire product lineup at their disposal.

    Blackshark gaming phone on Gizbot.com, we are currently testing another Blackshark 2 gaming unit especially to experience the display and graphics perormance.Soon we will bring you a comprehensive performance overview of the smartphone with the Rookie kit.

    Blackshark 10,000mAh Power Bank Is A Must-Have Accessory For Gamers

    Coming back to the power bank, it has the signature 'X' theme design and comes in a rugged armored body with silver wing protective coating. A green LED strip is placed in the center to show battery status of the power bank. Moreover, a green switch is also provided at the top surface to slow down the power bank's charging speed to avoid any damage to devices with smaller battery cells such as headphones and gamepads.

     

    So far there's no official word on the availability of the power bank for the Indian market. However, we are expecting Blackshark to unveil the new accessory in the coming months as the company has become quite aggressive for the Indian market. You can check the product specifications and some high-resolution images at the company's official website.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue