Blaupunkt Launches BTW Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds For Rs. 6,999 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Blaupunkt launched its all-new truly wireless earphones BTW Pro in the Indian market. The truly wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. The earbuds feature Qualcomm Aptx, stick design, dual microphones, and noise cancellation.

BTW Pro comes with AptX HD supports 24-bit music quality. Both the buds are equipped has a dual microphone with one mic dedicated for talking and the other mic for noise cancellation. Blaupunkt BTW Pro also comes with IPX7 certification which makes it sweatproof and waterproof.

Under the hood, the truly wireless earbuds are fuelled by 70mah non-removable battery, coupled with 740mah battery case. The company claims that the earbuds are capable of delivering non-stop battery life of 36 hours and standby battery for almost 10 days.

BTW Pro also supports Voice Assistant control like Hey Siri, OK Google. You can command the Virtual Assistant directly from the earbuds without even touching the phone. Users can make calls have messages read, turn up the volume and a lot more.

Besides it also sports auto-pairing feature which will connect your paired device once the earbuds are out of the charging case. Besides it also features full touch controls which let users control the operations including music and receiving calls. On the connectivity part, it offers Bluetooth version 5.0. Interested buyers can purchase the product from e-commerce website Amazon India.

However, if you are not willing to pay such a big amount then you also have a wide range of option open from a brand like pTron, Oramio, Xmate, and more. pTro has recently launched its latest Bassbuds Lite in India with an affordable price of Rs. 899. It comes with 10mm dynamic drives, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 6 hours of music time and 5 hours of talk time on a single full charge.

Best Mobiles in India