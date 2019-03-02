Blaupunkt launches new range of Audio products in India starting at Rs 499 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Blaupunkt has introduced a BTW01 true wireless earpods, Floatz BE-01 wireless earphones, and EM01 wired headphone.

Blaupunkt, the German digital products brand majorly known for its home entertainment and audio products has now launched a new range of audio products in the Indian market. Adding on to its existing lineup of audio products the company has now launched two new wireless and one wired audio products including a truly wireless earpods, wireless earphones and a wired earphone here in the country.

Blaupunkt has introduced a BTW01 true wireless earpods, Floatz BE-01 wireless earphones, and EM01 wired headphone. The new audio products are designed keeping the youth in mind, says Blaupunkt. The company has also revealed its plan to bring some more audio products in India in the coming period. Starting at a price range of Rs 499, the new headphones will be available for purchase on various leading online as well as offline retail stores including Amazon and Flipkart. Let's have a quick look at the specifications of the newly launched Blaupunkt audio products. Blaupunkt Floatz BE-01 wireless earphones:

Blaupunkt Floatz BE-01 wireless headphones:

Weighing at just 18.1g, the Floatz BE-01 wireless earphones are claimed to be lightest earphones which the company has launched recently. The earphones are packed with 6mm dynamic speakers for the audio output. The headphones run on Bluetooth V5 and are compatible with the devices with Bluetooth connectivity such as smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. The wireless headphones also offer an advanced Noise cancellation feature with DSP digital noise reduction technology. With a battery charging duration of two hours, the headphones can last up to 6 hours with continuous playback.

Blaupunkt BTW01 truly wireless earbuds:

The Blaupunkt BTW01 truly wireless earbuds weighs 81.6gm in weight and comes with an IPX-5 certification for dust and water resistivity. It packs 6mm speaker driver to deliver the audio output and has a 75mAh battery packed inside of it. Additionally, the charging case of the earbuds also has a 550mAh battery for extra backup. The company claims that the earbuds can deliver a backup of up to 6 hours with a single charge. The earbuds come with Bluetooth connectivity support is compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets etc.

Blaupunkt EM01 wired earphones:

Blaupunkt also launched a wired earphone along with the other two wireless audio accessories. The Blaupunkt EM01 wired earphones feature an inbuilt microphone for taking calls on the go. The company claims that the new wired earphones have a comfortable fit for longer usage sessions. Besides, the earphones are also designed to deliver a good quality audio output with powerful bass.