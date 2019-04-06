Blueparrot enters India with wireless headsets for enterprises News oi-Priyanka Dua The newly launched headsets come with 24 hours of talk time along with 1-year warranty against damage from water and dust.

BlueParrott a part of GN Audio, also owns Jabra has announced its entry in India with the launch of their headsets.

The company has launched five products such as B550-XT, B450-XT, C300-XT, C400-XT, and S450-XT and as per the company claims these headsets comes with built-in Parrott Button which can add features through the BlueParrott app.

The B550-XT over-the-head headset can blocks out 96 percent of background noise the brand claims. The headset offers hands-free Bluetooth user experience, easy access to Google Assistant and Siri without touching a single button.

In addition, the voice-activated B550-XT allow users to take calls, speed dial, mute, access voice assistants, control apps, music, and GPS directions. It can connect with two devices simultaneously and switch between two connected devices.

While the C300-XT offers more than 10 hours of talk time, up to 5 days of standby, and three different wearing styles.

The C300-XT also features VoiceControl for hands-free operation allowing teams to talk safely. Lastly the C400-XT which combines Xtreme Noise Suppression microphone technology with wideband HD Voice and it offers more than 24 hours talk time and Micro-USB charging.

The BlueParrott B550-XT, C300-XT, C400-XT, S450-XT and B450-XT are available at Rs 21,579, Rs 15,584, Rs 16,783, Rs 21,579, and Rs 17,982, respectively.