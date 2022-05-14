Boat Airdopes 175 With 35 Hours Of Battery Life Coming Soon: Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Boat Airdopes 175 earbuds are launching very soon in India. Ahead of the launch, the company's upcoming audio accessory has been listed on Amazon India. The dedicated microsite for the new Boat Airdopes 175 has revealed its key specifications. The latest Boat device will be arriving as an affordable pair of earbuds with a massive battery life, fast charging, and multiple microphones for a crystal clear calling experience.

Boat Airdopes 175 Is A Budget Pair Of TWS Earbuds

The Boat Airdopes 175 will be arriving as a budget pair of TWS earbuds. The device features an in-ear design style with stems. The wearable is equipped with a 10mm driver setup, which is touted to provide balanced immersive sound. The new audio accessory is loaded with the IWP technology, which allows the users to pair devices seamlessly. Thanks to this tech, the earbuds will automatically pair with a smartphone once the consumers open the lid of the box. Also, they auto disconnect once the lid is closed and the buds are left inside.

Coming to the other specs, the Boat Airdopes 175 are rated to provide a massive 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. The buds can last for up to eight hours, while there's 27 hours of additional usage with the included case. The new Boat earbuds also support fast charging. This provides up to 75 minutes of usage with just five minutes of quick charge. The company has provided a USB Type-C charging port on the carry case.

The Boat Airdopes 175 also has IPX4 water and dust resistance. The wearable is capable of supporting voice assistants like Google Assistant on Android devices and the Siri on iPhones. The wearables are loaded with as many as four microphones to provide a crystal clear calling experience. In terms of connectivity, the Airdopes 175 features Bluetooth 5.2 for fast pairing.

Boat Airdopes 175 Pricing, Availability

As of now, there's no official word regarding the pricing and availability of the Boat Airdopes 175. The device is expected to be offered under Rs. 5,000 in the country. The device will be available in four color variants - Red, Blue, White, and Black.

Boat Watch Primia Is Launching Soon

In related news, the Boat Watch Primia was spotted on the same e-commerce platform - Amazon India. The device will be arriving with a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display, IP67 certification for water resistance, and up to seven days of battery life. The pricing and availability of the new Boat smartwatch is expected to be announced in a few days.

