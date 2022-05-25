Boat Airdopes 175 With 35 Hours Of Battery Life Launched; Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Boat has expanded its range of TWS earbuds in India by launching the Boat Airdopes 175. The new audio accessory was spotted on the e-commerce portal Amazon India earlier this month. The wearable is now finally available to purchase in the country. The Boat Airdopes 175 earbuds feature a comfortable design, multiple microphones, and a long battery life.

Boat Airdopes 175 Is An Affordable Pair Of TWS Earbuds

The Boat Airdopes 175 has arrived as an affordable pair of TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds. The wearable comes with an in-ear design style featuring stems. The earbuds are equipped with IWP technology, which allows the users to pair compatible devices seamlessly. The audio accessory sports IPX4 certification, which makes it impervious to water and sweat. The TWS supports the popular voice assistant - Siri and Google Assistant.

The Boat Airdopes 175 earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers, which are touted to provide a balanced immersive audio experience. The wearables are loaded with as many as four microphones to provide a crystal clear calling experience. The accessory comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity option and has a range of around 10 meters. The earbuds can automatically pair with a phone once the user opens the lid of the box.

Boat Airdopes 175 Can Provide Up To 35 Hours Of Battery Life

Boat claims that the Airdopes 175 earbuds can provide a massive 35 hours of audio playback on a single charge. The earbuds themselves can last for up to eight hours each. There's also an additional 27 hours of battery life with the included case. The accessory supports wireless charging, which allows it to provide 75 minutes of usage with just five minutes of charging. The carry case of the device has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Boat Airdopes 175 Price, Availability

The Boat Airdopes 175 TWS wireless earbuds are priced competitively at Rs. 1,699. The wearable will be available in Red, Blue, White, and Black color variants. The accessory will be going on sale in the country starting from May 27.

The Boat Airdopes 175 will be competing against the likes of the Oppo Enco W11, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Boult Audio AirBass, and the Dizo GoPods D in the country. All these wireless earbuds are priced under Rs. 2,000.

