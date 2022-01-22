Boat Airdopes 181 TWS With 20 Hours Playtime Available in India; Everything You Should Know News oi-Megha Rawat

Boat Airdopes 181, the brand's most economical TWS offering, has been launched in India. The truly wireless earbuds were first marketed on Amazon a few weeks ago, and the company has now announced pricing, availability, and all features of the products.

The Airdopes 601 ANC and Airdopes 161 TWS were recently introduced, and now the Airdopes 181 has been added to the range. The Bluetooth 5.2 Airdopes 181 can be used for up to 20 hours at a stretch.

Features Of The Airdopes 181 Boat

The Boat Airdopes 181 use Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology for communication, and a 10mm driver arrangement on the interior provides a realistic listening quality. The 10mm drivers are meant to offer deep and powerful bass with thumping noises, like other Boat audio products.

For a snug fit, these wireless earbuds offer a stem-like design and in-ear-type tips. The Airdopes 181 has Boat's in-house ENx technology, which is designed to deliver a better sound system during calls.

Beast mode, which minimizes latency to 65 milliseconds whilst gaming, is also included with these headphones. The battery of the Boat Airdopes 181 claims to offer 20 hours on a single charge, which includes the charging case. The buds have four hours of battery life, and the case has an additional four charge cycles. The TWS also has fast charging (ASAP Charge), which delivers 1.5 hours of audio playback after only 10 minutes of charging.

With a weight of 2.9 grams per bud, these are one of the lightest on the market. The Instant Wake n Pair (IWP) feature allows you to connect to your device right after taking it from the case, as well as touch controls for music and call control, IPX4 water resistance, Type-C connectivity, and voice assistant support.

Price And Availability Of The Airdopes 181 Boat

The Boat Airdopes 181 are priced at Rs 1,499 apiece and come in four color options: Bold Blue, Carbon Black, Cool Grey, and Spirit White. The Airdopes 181 may be found on Amazon and Flipkart right now.

