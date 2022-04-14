Boat Airdopes 500 ANC Launched In India For Rs 3,999; All The Details Here News oi-Akshay Kumar

Boat has expended its range of audio devices in the country by launching the Boat Airdopes 500 ANC. As the name suggests, the newest audio product from the company provides Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The wearable also has Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

Boat Airdopes 500 ANC features and specs

The Boat Airdopes 500 ANC has up to 35dB of ANC, thanks to its Hybrid ANC tech that limits the background noise. There are 8mm drivers onboard that claim to provide a smooth music listening experience. The users will also get an ambient mode for transparency, an ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation feature, an in-ear detection option to pause the music or taking calls, and IWP feature that automatically detects when the earbuds are in use.

As for the other features, the Boat Airdopes 500 ANC offers IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. Thanks to the touch controls, the consumers can easily wake up their configured voice assistant to make calls and all. The earbuds themselves offer up to a claimed battery life of over 28 hours. The charging case gives users an additional 5.5 hours or usage for each earbud.

Boat Airdopes 500 ANC price in India and availability

The Boat Airdopes 500 ANC earbuds will be available in India for Rs 3,999. The wearable will be offered in Elite Blue, Tranquil White, and Rich Black color options. They are up for grabs on Amazon India. Notably, there's a "Boat Days Sale" on the e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and the brand's own website, which is offering some discounts on the newly launched earbuds.

In related news, Boat recently launched its first smartwatch named Wave Pro 47 with asap charge and 24x7 health monitoring sensors. The device has a 1.69-inch HD display, which has a maximum brightness of 500+ nits. The device is priced at Rs 3,499 and is up for grabs on the brand's website.

