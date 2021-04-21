BoAt Airdopes 701 TWS Earbuds With Hybrid ANC Launched For Rs. 3,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

BoAt has announced the launch of new true wireless earbuds named Airdopes 701 in India. The earbuds price has been set at Rs. 3,990 and come in a single Black color variant. The BoAt Airdopes 701 is already up for grabs on the company's official site and Amazon. Besides, the company is also offering one year warranty from the date of your purchase. It includes active noise cancellation, dual-mic, touch control, and much more.

BoAt Airdopes 701: What Does Offers?

The BoAt Airdopes 701 comes with premium features at an accessible price tag. It is equipped with 9mm dynamic drivers and comes with active noise cancellation technology that can reduce the noise by up to 30dB. There are two microphones on each earbud and it features IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) technology that allows the earbuds to connect to your device as soon as the lid of the charging case is opened. It also comes with touch control features and allows you to access the instant voice assistant via just a single touch.

For battery, each earbud packs a 50 mAh battery while the charging case comes with a 550 mAh battery unit. The earbuds claim to deliver up to five and a half hours of playback time and a total battery life of 22 hours with the charging case. Moreover, its fast-charging technology offers 60 minutes playback time on a 5 minutes charge.

Even, the earbuds have multiple modes including Beast mode for a low latency gaming experience and Crystal mode for ambient sound. It has also an IPX7 rating for sweat and water resistance. It can be connected with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 15m. Dimension-wise, the BoAt Airdopes 701 measures 4 x 2 x 2 cm and weighs around 53 grams.

BoAt Airdopes 701: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for true wireless earbuds with advanced features but also don't want to spend a huge amount then you can consider the BoAt Airdopes 701. As you get all useful features including Hybrid ANC technology, great battery, and so on.

