Boat Immortal 700 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2,499 News oi-Megha Rawat

Boat, an Indian consumer electronics company, has introduced the Boat Immortal 700 headphones for the Indian consumers. The newly released item is the newest addition to the company's Immortal gaming audio range, which also includes the Immortal 1000D, Immortal 1300, and Immortal 200 headphones. The new Immortal 700 is the company's fourth headphone, and despite its low price, it comes with adequate functionality.

Boat Immortal 700 Features

The latest Boat Immortal 700 headphones have a massive 50mm audio driver that offers tremendous audio outputs. For audio clarity, it also includes 7.1 virtual channel surround sound capability. The headset was created with PC gamers in mind; therefore it only has a USB connection option. The USB cable is braided for increased strength and longevity.

The RGB LEDs in the new Immortal 700 headphones offer five different modes. An in-line remote control allows users to control audio, mic, and RGB LED modes. The headphone also has padded ear mufflers that are sweatproof and perfect for long gaming sessions. An adjustable mic with ENx technology is included in the kit to ensure optimal voice production. Additionally, the Boat Plugin Labz application can be used to alter the sound output.

Boat Immortal 700 Price And Availability

Boat is recognized for producing high-quality, low-cost items, and the newest addition to its lineup does not disappoint. The Boat Immortal 700 headphones, which were recently released, are priced at Rs 2,499. The device is only available in a single-color scheme of black and red.

The wearable can be purchased on the company's official website as well as Amazon India's e-commerce platform. The device also comes with a one-year warranty that can be claimed on the company's official website.

Other than Boat Headphones, recently launched the boat Airdopes 111 is the company's newest entry-level TWS offering. The Airdopes 181, Airdopes 601, and Airdopes 201 released lately, are the cheapest TWS in the boat Airdopes line. The 13mm drivers in the boat Airdopes 111 TWS earphones are paired with Bluetooth 5.1. It comes with IWP technology, touch controls that respond quickly, and a Type-C connection that allows ASAP rapid charging.

Best Mobiles in India