boAt launches Rockerz 275 wireless neckband-style earphones for Rs 2,499

boAt, known for its audio accessories, has launched a new neckband-style earphone called Rockerz 275. It is a comfortable, noise-isolating in-ear fit for any activity while delivering clear and dynamic sound.

The latest earphone uses 12mm dynamic drivers and premium CSR8635 chipset for audio output. It comes with a gleaming housing, a flexible headband which is designed to create a seal between the ear tips and your ear canal.

boAt Rockerz 275 Specification

Specification wise, the boAt Rockerz 275 comes with 12mm dynamic drivers for high definition audio and bass. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm CSR8635 chipset with support for dual pairing and Qualcomm audio technology with distortion-free audio performance and talk-time extension.

It comes with a smooth grip which makes sure your earbuds don't fall out no matter what the activity you are doing. It has Bluetooth 4.1 with the aptX codec technology that offers studio-quality sound.

Audio is automatically paused and the headset channels the cell phone calls. One can also get instant call alerts with the inbuilt vibration alert feature on the collar band. The boAt Rockerz 275 is sweat and water resistant with IPX5 certification. Also, the earphones can be connected to two phones or two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

The neckband is backed by a 150mAh battery and the company promises up to 10 hours of playback time. According to the company the earphone gets fully charged in 2 hours with the included USB cable and just 20 minutes of charging offers 1-2 hours of run time.

The boAt Rockerz 275 is available in Active Black, Electric Blue and Intense Pink color options. It comes with an MRP of Rs 3,990, and the introductory price is Rs 2499. However, you can get it for a discounted price of Rs 2,349 from Amazon.in. The device also carries a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Source