Boat launches wireless earbuds Airdopes 211 in India for Rs 2,499

Bluetooth earphones are never out of the trend that why brands are always there to bring new models. Now the trend is changing and the earphones are going truly wireless. The wireless earbuds have gained a lot of popularity nowadays and following the trend Boat has also come up with new earbuds in India called the Airdopes 211. The earbuds are available on Amazon India and come with an introductory price of Rs 2,499. It also comes with a portable charging case.

The newly launched Boat Airdopes 211 comes with a built-in 45mAh battery in each earbud. The charging case also comes with an additional battery of 450mAh which allow the users to charge the earbuds on the go. The company claims that the earbuds are capable of delivering 2.5 hours of battery life with a single charge. The case stated to charge the earphone three to four times. The charging case comes with a Micro-USB port and also has a light to indicate the charging level.

The earbuds are powered by Bluetooth 4.1 and support A2DP profile. It also features 8mm dynamic drivers, with a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz and the driver sensitivity is 93db. The Boat Airdopes 211 also comes with IPZ4 rating which makes it dust and sweat resistance. The earbuds weigh around 11 grams, apart from all these the earbuds also comes with capacitive touch controls on the side which allow users to control the playback and volume.