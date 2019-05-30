ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones Come With AR Audio technology

    This is a one-of-a-kind product from Bose.

    By
    |

    Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is the new talk of the town. They claim to offer top-notch mobile audio with the promise of Bose AR, the company's audio augmented reality platform. Moreover, the device packs 11 levels of active noise cancellation.

    New Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones Come With AR Audio technology

     

    What is Bose AR

    It is a technology that keeps the users engaged in reality while providing auditory information to take the experience to another level. It was also seen in the Coachella 2019 app.

    Bose touts this new technology will bring new ways to exercise, travel, and learn with ears instead of eyes. This tech isn't restricted to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Bose QC 35 II users will also be able to use it through the app. However, its functionality might differ depending on the device.

    Other important features

    Along with the new AR technology, the new headset will come with a Conversation Mode, which pauses audio and allows external noise to be heard. This way users can respond to several things with minimal disruption.

    Besides, the users will also get an array of four microphones to simultaneously transmit the user's voice while canceling ambient noise. The headset also comes with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and touch controls.

    The Headphones 700 comes with a portable design as the ear cups can lay flat and rotate upwards making them handy to carry around in a dedicated case. The battery is said to last for 20 hours, and the headphones will come in black and Luxe Silver color options.

    Pricing and availability

    The headset is available for purchase at a price of $399.95 and will start selling from June 30. This is the first of the three new Bose noise canceling headphones. The true wireless Bose Earbuds 500 are said to be available this year, while Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will be launched in 2020.

     

    Will the new headphones stand a chance in the market?

    We think the new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 definitely stands a chance in the market, as it brings along a good design, audio quality, and to top it all - the AR technology which makes it a stand out product in the market. It will be interesting to see how the consumers respond to this product and make use of the new technology.

    Read More About: bose audio headphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue