Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Wireless Earbuds Launched: Price & Features

Popular audio accessories manufacturer Boult has expanded its range of wireless earbuds with the launch of the AirBass ProBuds. The brand's new wearable brings a handful of interesting features to entice audio lovers. There's an Environmental Noise Cancellation Function, an ergonomic design, and a long-lasting battery with support for fast charging.

Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Features, Specifications

The latest audio accessory from the house of Boult offers a design similar to the Apple AirPods. The wearable is being shipped with a rounded square-shaped battery case. Each of the earbuds can be used independently and has touch controls to let the users change volume, change music tracks, and attend calls, apart from triggering the voice assistant. The company says that its new earbuds are made out of high-quality material, which protects them from water and sweat.

There's IPX5 certification onboard the new Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds earbuds. For connectivity, the device has been fitted with Bluetooth 5.1, which offers faster paring and stable compatibility with connected devices. Notably, the new Boult earbuds are equipped with four microphones to provide the Environmental Noise Cancellation function.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds are claimed by the brand to deliver six hours of audio playback on a single charge. With the charging case, the new wearable is said to provide up to 24 hours of usage. Notably, the brand has claimed that with just 10 minutes of charging, the users can expect up to 100 minutes of audio playback.

Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds Pricing And Availability

The company has priced its latest audio accessory quite competitively at Rs 1,499. The wearable will be available on the brand's website, apart from the e-commerce portal Amazon India. There are Black and White color options for the device on the offer. The latest Boult TWS earbuds are bundled with a standard warranty of one year.

It's worth mentioning that the Boult Audio AirBass ProBuds will be facing stiff competition in the country. There are several products in the similar features range like the Noise Buds VS303, Oppo Enco Air2, Realme Buds, etc.

