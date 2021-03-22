Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 1,599 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boult Audio has announced the launch of another budget TWS earbuds named the AirBass Z1. The earbuds retail for Rs. 1,599 and will be back in stock again on March 26. The AirBass Z1 can be purchased in Black, Blue, and White color variants. Let's take a look at the features of the latest AirBass Z1.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 Features

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 comes with a premium design and both Black and Blue variants have a golden finish, while the White variant features a black finish. The earbuds are equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver and come with Hall Switch technology which allows the earbuds to pair instantly once you open the case. It features an Ultra-Low Latency audio delivery of 120ms which enhances your gaming experience.

Furthermore, the earbuds sport a unique design for passive noise cancellation and support mono mode which means it can be used individually. The touch controls on the Boult Audio AirBass Z1 will allow you to manage your calls, play or pause music tracks, activate Google or Siri assistants.

In terms of battery, it claims to offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and 24 hours of usage with the case. The company said it can last for a whole week on a full charge with an average use of around 4 hours per day. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected with your smartphone at a distance of up to 10 meters. Lastly, the earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and dust resistance. It also very light in weight around 100 grams and measures 6.2 x 3.2 x 5 cm dimension-wise.

Is It Worth Your Money?

Considering the price of the Boult Audio AirBass Z1, you can get useful features including a great battery life, Ultra-Low Latency mode, and so on. In this price segment, the earbuds will be up for competition against the Boat Airdopes 131 which is selling in the country at Rs. 1,299.

