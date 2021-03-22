Just In
Don't Miss
- News Kerala elections 2021: Women more powerful than men, but do not understand and are fooled: Rahul to students
- Movies Satish Kaushik Reveals He Is Feeling Much Better: There Is No Need For Alarm
- Lifestyle Shanaya Kapoor Shows Off Her Sizzling Looks As She Announces Her Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions
- Finance Be Ready For The Penalty If You Don’t Perform These Tasks Before March 31
- Sports Umpire's call creating lot of confusion, if ball is hitting stumps it should be out: Kohli
- Automobiles Datsun Car Discount For March 2021: Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On GO+, GO & Redi-GO
- Education Bihar Board 10th Answer Key 2021: Last Day To Raise Objection
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Odisha In March
Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earbuds Launched; Price Starts At Rs. 1,599
Boult Audio has announced the launch of another budget TWS earbuds named the AirBass Z1. The earbuds retail for Rs. 1,599 and will be back in stock again on March 26. The AirBass Z1 can be purchased in Black, Blue, and White color variants. Let's take a look at the features of the latest AirBass Z1.
Boult Audio AirBass Z1 Features
The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 comes with a premium design and both Black and Blue variants have a golden finish, while the White variant features a black finish. The earbuds are equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver and come with Hall Switch technology which allows the earbuds to pair instantly once you open the case. It features an Ultra-Low Latency audio delivery of 120ms which enhances your gaming experience.
Furthermore, the earbuds sport a unique design for passive noise cancellation and support mono mode which means it can be used individually. The touch controls on the Boult Audio AirBass Z1 will allow you to manage your calls, play or pause music tracks, activate Google or Siri assistants.
In terms of battery, it claims to offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and 24 hours of usage with the case. The company said it can last for a whole week on a full charge with an average use of around 4 hours per day. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected with your smartphone at a distance of up to 10 meters. Lastly, the earbuds are IPX5 rated for water and dust resistance. It also very light in weight around 100 grams and measures 6.2 x 3.2 x 5 cm dimension-wise.
Is It Worth Your Money?
Considering the price of the Boult Audio AirBass Z1, you can get useful features including a great battery life, Ultra-Low Latency mode, and so on. In this price segment, the earbuds will be up for competition against the Boat Airdopes 131 which is selling in the country at Rs. 1,299.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
45,999
-
21,583
-
17,999
-
15,000
-
52,063