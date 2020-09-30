Boult Audio Launches Combuds Earbuds In India: Cheapest TWS Earbuds? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Boult Audio, the homegrown audio accessories brand has launched another TWS earbuds in the country. The latest product by the brand is called the Combuds which is targeted at the budget-conscious consumers. The Combuds TWS earbuds' highlight feature is its touch-sensitive controls and a big battery backup. Let's have a look at the features and pricing of the new Boult Audio Combuds TWS earbuds:

Boult Audio Combuds Features And Specifications

Let's begin with the design first. The Combuds earbuds have an oval-shaped design. The pair are said to have an ergonomic design for a better fit. The company claims the new pair will offer a comfortable wearing experience. However, we will have to test the pair with prolonged usage to give feedback on its wearing comfort.

The Boult Audio Combuds pack 10mm neodymium drivers which deliver a frequency response range of 2402mhz-2480mhz. The earbuds are said to deliver an extra bass which will please the audio enthusiasts. The pair doesn't have any Active Noise Cancellation support, however, the brand says to have used noise isolating material which will block the surrounding noises passively.

The pair also has touch-sensitive controls for media playback and calling. Also, you can adjust the volume using the touch controls. Speaking of which, the Combuds also has a built-in microphone that will allow you to make/answer calls.

The Boult Audio's Combuds also have an IPX5 certification which will protect it dust and water. The company hasn't specified the battery capacity of the handset. However, it claims a backup of up to 15 hours on a single charge.

How Much They Cost?

The Combuds TWS earbuds are announced for a price tag of Rs. 1,499. It can be purchased online via Flipkart. The latest pair comes as one of the most affordable offerings in the TWS earbuds segment and is equipped with some good set of features. With features like touch controls, IPX5 certification and up to 15 hours of backup it serves up the purpose of hassle-free audio listening.

