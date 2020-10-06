Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds Announced In India; To Be Available Via Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

India is an emerging market for TWS earbuds and several brands have launched new products across different price range for the masses. Boult Audio, which is a homegrown audio products brand has launched yet another true wireless earbud in the country. Following the launch of the Combuds, the company has now launched Zigbuds TWS earbuds in India. Let's have look at its features and price:

Boult Audio ZigBuds Features And Specifications

The Boult Audio Zigbuds are packed with 10mm neodymium magnets. The TWS earbuds deliver a frequency response range of 2402mhz-2480mhz. This is same as the previous model, i.e, the Combuds. There is also an in-built microphone for calling. Similar to the Combuds, the Zigbuds earbuds also have touch-sensitive controls using which you will be able to control media playback and also adjust the volume.

As per the brand, the latest pair of earbuds are designed to deliver rich bass and clear vocal. But, we will need to test the audio performance thoroughly before verifying any claims. There is no active or passive noise control support which the company has confirmed. It would be interesting to see how well this pair performs outdoors.

The wireless earbuds have a Bluetooth connectivity range of 20 meters which is more than the standard 10-meter connectivity. It will be compatible with smartphones including Android and iOS, tablets, and laptops.

The Zigbuds come with IPX7 certification which will protect it from natural elements such as water and dust. The battery capacity is unspecified. However, the company claims a backup of 18 hours with a single charge.

Boult Audio Zigbuds India Price

The Boult Audio Zigbuds are announced at Rs. 2,499 in India. It is launched in three different colours including grey, Black -Grey and red. The TWS earbuds are available for sale exclusively via Amazon in the country.

