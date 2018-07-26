Casio announces a wide range of projectors with 20,000 hours of lifespan with 5000 lumen brightness

Casio, the Japanese brand which is known for manufacturing and selling various consumer products around the world has introduced five new series of professional LampFree projectors in India, for a starting price of Rs 54,999.

These projectors use laser LED hybrid technology (mercury free) and emit low CO2, which makes them eco-friendly. According to the company, these projectors will last longer than the typical Lamp based projectors.

Advanced and core series

According to Casio, these projectors will offer an operating time of 20,000 hours, which means, these projectors can last up to 10+ years if you use the projector daily (6 hours per day). These projectors also offer features like a 1.5x zoom lens for the optimal adjustment. The core series projectors will come with dust free design, which should offer a better shelf life of the product.

Ultra-Short Throw Series

This series of projectors from Casio is made for close range projection, where the projector (Xj-UT311WN) comes with a fixed lens which can produce 3100 lumens of brightness with a resolution of 1280 x 800. This series of projectors can offer a contrast ratio of 20,000:1, which works well with both computer source, network (RJ-45) and also supports local connectors like RS-232.

SLIM Series

As the name suggests, these are the slimmest projectors from Casio, which weighs less than 2.25 KG with a thickness of 1.7-inch with the minimal setup process. Just like the core series, the SLIM line of projectors from Casio also offers 20,000 hours of a lifetime with very less color degradation over the time. According to Casio, this kind of projectors will be best suited to the retail environment.

Ultra HD series

As the name suggests, these are the ultra HD projectors, which comes with the capability to project in 4K. These projectors also come with a Lens Shift function to offer super-resolution and to enhance the signal of the low-resolution video footages. These projectors can project at a much higher level of brightness with a maximum brightness of 5000 lumens.

Conclusion

It looks like Casio has a projector for everyone. The new projector series from Casio looks promising and we will be testing out some of these projects to find out how well they will work in the real-life scenario.