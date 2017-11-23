Casio launches GZE-1 EYE rugged action camera for extreme sports enthusiasts

Casio a popular Japanese multinational consumer electronics and commercial electronics manufacturing company has just announced a new series of action camera in the G'z EYE series. Dubbed as GZE-1 EYE this action camera comes with shock-resistant, waterproof, dustproof and low-temperature resistant body.

As per the company this device has been designed for shooting extreme sports such as BMX, skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing in harsh conditions. With its shock-resistant feature, the camera can withstand a drop up to four meters; it is waterproof with up to 50 meters, dustproof which is rated at IP6X standard, and performs at temperatures down to -10°C.The new GZE-1 EYE action camera has been developed from the experience that the company has gained with the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches.

Further, the camera features a 190.8° (still image) and 170.4° (movie) field of view, and dramatic Slow Motion for cinematic slo-mo shots. As for video recording, the action camera can record 1080p at 30 FPS and 480p at 120FPS. It is equipped with a 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS sensor with an effective resolution of 6.9MP and a 13mm f2.8 lens for wide-angle photography.

To make things more intuitive the company has also launched a dedicated a G'z EYE app that connects the camera to a smartphone for transferring images and movies easily. The app offers remote capture mode that displays only a large shutter button on the screen of the smartphone, thus allowing the camera to trigger without getting distracted by the smartphone screen.

Talking about the pricing, Casio GZE-1 is available at 46,000 yen (roughly Rs.26,770) in Japan. As f now the company has not revealed details regarding the availability.