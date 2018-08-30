Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD F-30 officially launched with up to 30 days of battery life

Price and availability

The Casio WSD-F30 will be available in Blue, Black and Orange colors and retails in the US for $549 (Rs 38,500) and will be available in select countries from January 2019. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD F-30 in India.

Head-turning features of Casio PRO TREK WSD-F30

MIL-STD-810G certification

Dual (monochrome + RGB display)

GPS support

Up to three days of battery life

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD F-30 specifications

The Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD F-30 has a 1.2-inch circular display with a dual layer display (monochrome + RGB). Enabling monochrome display will offer features like the improved battery life of up to 3 days on a single charge (with offline GPS Turned on). The dimension of the watch ( 60.5 ×53.8 ×14.9 mm) makes this watch a bit of a large-sized watch, and people with small hands might feel the same.

The watch in itself is water, and dust resistant and up to 50 meters and MIL-STD-810 certification is just icing on the cake. So, one can wear this watch while exercising and swimming without being worried about anything. The watch also has a dedicated MAP button, Power button, and Tool button, which will help the user to access these features with just a click of a button.

The smartwatch also has a trekking centric feature (PRO TREK) like showing current location even on offline GPS and also has an option to store offline maps. It can also record tracks during activities for more than 24 hours on a single charge.

The Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD F-30 is powered by Wear OS from Google, which is the latest operating system from Google for wearable devices. So, one can easily pair this smartwatch with Android and iOS devices without any hassle. The device has Bluetooth 4.1 LE connectivity, Wi-Fi b/g/n and also has a single microphone as well. The watch also packs-in a wide array of sensors, including pressure (air pressure, altitude) sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, compass (magnetic) sensor.

Lastly, regarding battery life, the watch can offer up to 1.5 Days of battery with normal usage (colored display). However, turning on the monochrome display will double the battery life of the watch up to 3 days on a single charge. In the Multi Timepiece Mode, the watch can last up to 30 days on a single charge. However, in this mode, the watch will not offer any smart features like GPS and Maps.