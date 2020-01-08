Audio-Technica Announces ATH-ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones At CES 2020 News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple AirPods began the trend for truly wireless earphones following which most major audio manufacturers started working on truly wireless earphones. At CES 2020 brands like Panasonic, Shure, and Technics has also joined the list by showcasing their earphone lineup. Audio-Technica which is known for its audio products has also launched its latest truely wireless earphones - the ATH-ANC300TW. Here are the details:

This is not the first pair of truly wireless earphones from the company and the ATH-ANC300TW earphones come with advanced active noise cancellation technology. Both earbuds come equipped with 5.2mm dynamic drivers along with Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

It supports aptX, SBC Bluetooth codecs, and AAC. The company claims that the earphones are capable of delivering 4.5 hours of battery life in a single charge. The changing case is capable enough of charging the device three times.

The earbuds and charging case both come with a unique design. The company claims that the ATH-ANC300TW earphones feature an in-canal fit which makes sure that the earphones will not fall during outdoor activities like gyming, cycling, running, and more.

The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port to ensure fast charging. The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW earphones come with a price tag of $249 which is approximately Rs. 17,950. The company claims that the earphone will be made available for in spring 2020. Meanwhile, the company has not mentioned anything about the India launch.

Thoughts About Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW

The battery life of the ATH-ANC300TW true wireless earphones doesn't seem very impressive. There are brands like Shure which have wireless earbuds like Aonic 215 which offers eight hours of battery life. Meanwhile, Amazfit has also launched its PowerBuds at the CES 2020 which offer eight hours of continuous music playback time and up to 24 hours with charging case.

Amazfit has also launched its ZenBuds which promises 12-hour battery. The highlights of the true wireless earbuds are it offers sleep music and provide sleep monitoring up to three hours after the sleep music goes off. It also wakes you up in the morning with an in-ear alarm.

Best Mobiles in India