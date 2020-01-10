ENGLISH

    CES 2020: JBL Launches Bar 9.1 Wireless Soundbar With Dolby Atmos

    By
    |

    CES 2020: JBL Launches Bar 9.1 Wireless Soundbar With Dolby Atmos

     

    The soundbar is equipped with Dolby Atoms and sports four upward-shooting speakers. This design is meant to throw the sound off to the ceiling to create a better sound experience. Besides, the JBL Bar 9.1 comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer which is designed to deliver better bass while watching videos and movies. Moreover, it also comes with two detachable wireless speakers which you can place anywhere as per your requirement.

    Both the detachable speakers are designed to deliver surround sound by placing them at the back from where viewers are watching or listening to the content. Moreover, you need not have to connect the speakers with wire because they are wireless. However, you do have to refuel them because each speaker comes with a battery life of ten hours. To charger the speakers you need to reattach them to the soundbar.

    CES 2020: JBL Launches Bar 9.1 Wireless Soundbar With Dolby Atmos

    "On top of its dynamic audio, the Bar 9.1 supports Dolby Vision, a 4K video input that transforms the viewing experience, automatically optimizing the picture for every screen. The Bar 9.1 also has Chromecast and Airplay 2 built-in, allowing users to stream their favorite tunes directly to the soundbar," reads JBL newsroom.

    On the connectivity part, the JBL Bar 9.1 offers Bluetooth which will allow you to connect all the smart devices with the soundbar.

    The JBL Bar 9.1 is launched with a price tag of $999 (approx Rs. 71,150). The company will start selling the soundbar in spring 2020, and the first units will be up for grabs via JBL's official website. There is no information when the company is planning to launch the device to India.

     
    jbl bar 9.1 jbl gadgets news
    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
