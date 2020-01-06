Colgate Plaqless Pro Smart Toothbrush Wins Best Innovation Award At CES 2020 News oi-Vivek

Every year, at CES we get to witness a lot of smart and innovative products with an aim to ease human life. This year, at CES 2020, Colgate the brand that most of us associate with toothpaste, launched a smart toothbrush called the Colgate Plaqless Pro that has won CES 2020 Best Innovation award.

According to Colgate, the Plaqless Pro is a one-of-its-kind smart toothbrush that can detect biofilm buildup inside the mouth. Depending on the amount of biofilm present inside the mouth, it alerts the user to clean the specific area. And all this happens in real-time.

To get these updates, a user has to install the app on either an Android or iOS device. This feat has been achieved with a couple of sensors placed on the head of the toothbrush. Do note that the toothbrush has to be charged from time to time and it comes with a built-in battery and a stand that doubles as a charging dock.

Depending on oral hygiene, the app will show the parts of the mouth with different colors. If it is shown in yellow color, then the portion has been missed while brushing. Similarly, if it shows a blue color, then there is a biofilm buildup inside the mouth.

Depending on the cleanliness of the mouth, the app will give a clean score. Having this brush will definitely improve oral health. However, as of now, there is no information on how much the Colgate Plaqless Pro will cost. As per the official website, it should go on sale in 2020.

"In the dentist's office, we're beginning to see a shift toward precision oral care that tailors treatment to each patient's specific needs. The Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush is inspired by that shift and improves brushing efficacy by accounting for an individual's brushing technique and the biofilm buildup in their mouth. And by immediately alerting the user when an area is clean, Plaqless Pro coaches them to brush better, helping both the patient and the oral care provider to build an even stronger partnership in achieving optimal oral health," says Dr. Maria Ryan, Colgate's Chief Dental Officer

